Georgia Man Who Wrote That He'd Rather Sleep With a Dog Than a Black Woman is Killed By His White Girlfriend, Who is Set Free

A Georgia grand jury declined to charge a white woman who fatally shot her Black boyfriend. But Black social media is not responding how one might expect it to in this situation.

Hannah Cobb was arrested in February and charged with involuntary manslaughter after an incident in which she shot her boyfriend, Telvin Osborne, in the chest. According to police, the couple had allegedly been drinking when Cobb went to the master bedroom to check and clean her firearm and accidentally fired a fatal shot toward Osborne, as she said.

Multiple reports later revealed, the couple got into a heated argument after leaving the club, allegedly over Osborne’s infidelity. The confrontation escalated, ultimately ending in the shooting of Osborne.

Following the exoneration, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office made a post on Facebook stating that violent protests regarding the decision would not be tolerated. But though many in the Black community are obviously saddened by the loss of one of its own, some social media users have expressed mixed reactions since Osborne apparently routinely scolded Black woman on his social media profile.

X user @blackdetta highlighted past posts on Osborne’s account in which he praised White women and denounced Black women, including stating that he would rather sleep with a dog than a Black woman.

TikToker @ControversialShannon also brought up some past controversial statements by Osborne which made him question his feelings towards the matter.

“In my honest opinion, I don’t care. Because Mr. Telvin Osborne had said a whole bunch of disgusting things about Black women,” he emphasized. “He also had tweets saying, if it ain’t snowing, he ain’t going blah, blah, blah. He even said that he would unalive for his girlfriend, who was a YT woman. He did indeed get unalived by his girlfriend, who was a YT woman. And that’s why I don’t care.”

Others, including X user @BLKLiberation84 are using this entire case as a teaching moment for Black men who hate on Black women possibly due to a lack of self love and past trauma.