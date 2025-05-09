Frontier Airlines Employees Shade a Customer on Camera, Mess Around and Find Out

A male traveler was just trying to check in for his flight to get home from a business trip when a couple Frontier employees appeared to make checking in wayyy more difficult than it had to be. The interaction was caught on camera, so you already know the incident came back to bite them.

The 45-year-old man told The New York Post he was coming from Raleigh, N.C. headed to Boston on Friday when the chaos unfolded. He said he approached their desk after being unable to get his boarding pass on the kiosk because he missed Frontier’s 60-minute pre-departure window. However, he was surprised to find he was charged a $25 fee to check in at the front desk.

He told The Post when he begrudgingly reached for his wallet, the employees heard him mumble, “I’m never flying this shitty airline again.” After that, he said the employees’ attitudes immediately turned on, leading to a heated exchange.

“They made their flight and you didn’t. ‘Oh, you’re going to check me in.’ I bet you, I won’t,” said one employee who accused the man of cursing at her, per the video.

“I paid for a ticket,” the traveler behind the camera said.

“You didn’t pay $25 for an agent assistance fee and you check in three hours later. And you thought you were getting on your flight,” the employee snapped back, in the video.

The traveler continued demanding them to check him in despite their repeated refusal to do so. At some point the employees, phones still raised, began laughing at the man. One of the employees then told him to get out of her personal space, though he was standing behind the counter the entire interaction.

“You’re literally not doing your job for a customer who just paid for a plane ticket to get home,” the man said. “I literally already bought a ticket and this is your reaction.”

As the man spoke loud enough for the other employees present to hear, no one even glanced his way. Once the video went viral, people on social media slammed the employees for being unprofessional and even questioning if the “agent assistance fee” is even real. In the end, the company had the last say about the employees in question.

“We are aware of what occurred and have been directly in touch with the customer. The individuals in question, who work for a third party contractor, are no longer associated with the Frontier account,” said Frontier in a statement to WRAL News.