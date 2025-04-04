Spirit Airlines With the Shenanigans Again: Woman Gets Loud, and Naked, in Viral Florida Airport Video

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport passengers received some free in-house entertainment to go with their boarding passes last week. But how entertaining it all actually was is in question.

That's So Random CC Share Subtitles Off

English Regé-Jean Page, Naomie Harris Talk New Film 'Black Bag,' Reveal Their Go-To Karaoke Songs

A disturbing meltdown was caught on camera, and has since gone viral, in which a woman yelled and disrobed herself...in the middle of an airport terminal.

Advertisement

It all went down the morning of Monday (March 31) at Spirit Airlines’ gate G12. In a clip first shared by @onlyinfloridaa on Instagram Wednesday (April 2), the unidentified Black woman seemed to be arguing with a man who attempted to return the clothes she had taken off. A follow-up video shared by the same account shows a Broward Sheriff’s Office cop handing the woman clothes to cover up, to which she can be heard replying, “Thank you.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The woman bared all, exposing her breasts to bystanders, and pacing around wearing only light-colored underwear, black shoes, and hoop earrings. After the public indecency, the woman received medical treatment and was not arrested, according to the Daily Mail.

One social media user wrote in the comments of the viral video, “Gurl, You gotta have matching panties and bra if you’re gonna pull that stunt!” Another added, “In her defense it’s hot AF in Florida this week,” while a third teased, “This is why you wear your good underclothes when you travel.”

Advertisement

Although many commenters were poking fun at the situation, others showed empathy and understanding to the woman. “Ya’ll cracking jokes, but mental health is a real issue and it’s not racist, prejudiced or biased like people,” one person defended, while another suspected how the woman “has a mental problem. She deserves respect, she is not aware what she is doing. I hope she gets the right help. I feel sorry for her.”

Others blamed Spirit Airlines — a low-cost airline headquartered in South Florida — for the “type” of customers they attract. “I notice the Spirit airplane in the back. Always those Spirit people!! 😮,” wrote one Instagram user. Another added: “Reason 1,327 not to fly Spirit.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Spirit Airlines offers reasonably-priced flights, but charges for amenities that are usually included in the base ticket price with other traditional carriers, including in-flight beverages and Wi-Fi. Despite the low-cost fares, according to a May 2024 Axios-Harris Poll survey that gauged Americans’ perceptions of 100 prominent companies, Spirit was voted No. 98.