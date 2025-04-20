Wait, What?! Army Vet Goes Rogue, Hijacks Plane in Belize, Officials Say

Police are saying three people were attacked at knifepoint while on board a small plane in Central America. Officials have little information at this point but they do have the identity of the alleged assailant. He’s not what we expected.

Police Commissioner Chester Williams tells Reuters the incident happened Thursday on a small Tropic Air plane in Belize after taking off from Corozal. He said the suspect is alleged to have pulled a knife while aboard the plane. Williams confirmed the plane was in flight during the incident.

Williams also told reporters the suspect allegedly demanded the domestic flight take him out of the country. As the threats ensued, the plane circled the airspace between northern Belize and capital Belize City. However, the plane began to run low on fuel, Williams said.

Eventually, things escalated into a much more dangerous situation for the 14 passengers on board. The commissioner said the suspect stabbed three people on board including the pilot. One of the three victims shot the suspect with a licensed firearm as the plane landed, Reuter’s report says. He was stabbed in the back and lungs and is currently in critical condition, per CBS News.

“In the face of incomprehensible pressure, our pilot acted with extraordinary courage and calm, guiding the aircraft to a safe landing,” said Tropic Air Belize CEO Maximillian Greif in a statement referencing the passenger’s “heroic” action, via USA TODAY.

The suspect, who police identified as Akinyela Sawa Taylor, died from his gunshot wound. While there are no details as to how Taylor got to Corozal, boarded the plane with the knife or why he allegedly committed this heinous crime, officials did find a bit of information about him.

Who was this man? Well this might shock you. Authorities say he was a U.S. citizen and military veteran. The report also claims he was a teacher in the U.S. and listed online as being a former football coach for McCluer North High School in Florissant, Missouri.