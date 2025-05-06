Folks Want Michelle Obama to Stop Talking So Much, But Here's Why She Shouldn't

Michelle Obama is spilling tea and sharing more personal anecdotes about her life, upbringing, marriage, and more now that she’s no longer the First Lady. But her latest admission has some folks wondering if she’s talking a bit too much.

As we’ve previously told you, Obama’s recent comments have been the talk of the timelines thanks to what she’s been revealing. Some of those revelations include the fact that she used to spank her daughters Malia and Sasha; her brother initially had issues with her hubby Barack; how broke the former president was when they first met; the real truth about not attending President Donald Trump’s second inauguration and more.

Now, in a new interview with Jay Shetty for his “On Purpose” podcast, Obama is opening her mouth once again to reveal some personal news. This time, she shared that she’s currently in therapy so she can try to figure out what this next chapter of her life is supposed to look like.

“I’m in therapy right now because I’m transitioning, you know? I’m 60 years old, I finished a really hard thing in life with my family intact,” she said. “I’m an empty nester. You know my girls are in—they’ve been launched. And now for the first time, as I’ve said before, every choice I’m making is completely mine.”

She continued: “I now don’t have the excuse of, ‘Well my kids need this,’ or ‘my husband needs that’ or ‘the country needs that.’ So how do I think about this next phase, and let me get some help.”

And while that’s all fine and dandy on its own, this new update coupled with the myriad of info she’s already divulged has some folks feeling like she should quiet down so as to not burst the pristine image folks have built up about her and her hubby in their minds. For conservative folks, they think she should stop talking completely labeling her as a “brat” and “miserable” for her transparency.

“Shocking that someone with her background, ability, audience and luxuries is so miserable,” wrote one user on X/Twitter.



“Michelle Obama is such a phony, self involved, narcissist. Why would anyone, literally anyone, care what she has to say or think! Why is she so angry about being a famous millionaire,” said another.

Added one other user: “Is anyone else sick of listening to Michelle Obama whine about her life on endless press tours about her existential crisis at being First Lady? Lady, go fire up one of your jet skis at one of your multi million dollar mansions and drink an apreo sprit, maybe down a lozrazopan, you ain’t got it that bad.”

“With all that money and power, why does Michelle Obama still want to be saturated in the media like this. She sounds so bitter, unhappy, stupid , annoying for someone that’s so privileged, wealthy and educated. She just needs to just go home and be a wife and retire,” another user questioned.

But here’s the thing: during the eight years her husband was in office, Mrs. Obama was relegated to playing second fiddle. When she spoke out it was either on some official First Lady stuff or well-written statements put together by her PR team. We’re finally getting a chance to get to the real of who she and her family are and now folks want her to be quiet?

We always harp on folks not being authentic and now that we have relatable former president’s wife pulling back the curtain and reminding us that she’s a regular person who went through stuff — now all of a sudden, it’s a problem.

Nah, the math ain’t mathing.

Look, I get it—we all view the Obamas and their family as either these untouchables who can do no wrong in our eyes or super privileged that they shouldn’t have anything to complain about. But that’s just not the reality of the situation.

The Obamas had to play by the world’s rules for a long time. Now that they don’t have to, we all ought to give her the grace and the space to share the truth about her lived experience as much as she wants. Who are we to say she shouldn’t?