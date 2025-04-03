Michelle Obama Reveals Her Truth About Dating a Flat-Broke Barack Back in the Day

Michelle Obama just spilled some major tea regarding the early days of her relationship with her husband, President Barack Obama. As we previously reported, Michelle’s podcast “IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson” has been a hit since it launched earlier this year, going viral almost weekly as their frank conversations about life, career, love and more seem to be resonating with their audience.

On the latest episode of the former first lady’s podcast with her brother and co-host Craig Robinson, the two dived into one of the most tricky conversations regarding relationships: finances.

“Would you be attracted to a guy who’s not financially sound when you meet him?” Robinson asked his sister and co-host. Michelle’s quick response, which subsequently has everyone talking, was a simple one: “Uh...I married one.”

Michelle explained on the episode that when she first met Barack, she decided to leave her corporate firm. “I had somebody who was like, ‘I got your back,’” she explained when recalling the early moments of their relationship. “The risks you think you’re taking, they aren’t that crazy, and I’m here to help you.’”

She went to detail the rest of how things played out for her, explaining, “That’s when I said, ‘I would rather have that in a partner than a higher income. I would rather have somebody who is ready to do some hard things with me.’ But that meant I had to be ready to do some hard things with him.”

When her brother added that in many cases women seem to simply be looking for a “good catch,” Michelle replied that they shouldn’t generalize all women, but that often she does think women seek out partners with more superficial qualities.