Fla. Man Threatens to Shoot 7-Year-Old For Selling Candy, Dallas Cops Manhandle Black Man Claiming Innocence, Detroit Nonprofit Exec Allegedly Steals $40 Million, How a Georgia Mother Dies of a Broken Heart and More From the Week in News

Fla. Man Threatens to Shoot 7-Year-Old Black Girl Trying to Sell Him Candy, Messes Around and Finds Out
A Florida man is being dragged every which way on social media after his disturbing Facebook went viral. The disgusting comments were directed toward an innocent Black girl trying to sell some candy. Now, the man is paying for his words. - Kalyn Womack Read More
A Jogger Was Crossing The Street When Everything Went Blank And Then Police Showed Video Footage of What Really Happened
A woman visiting Dallas told the cops she was randomly ambushed by a homeless man. The incident itself was shocking but the alleged motive behind the ambush was even more startling. - Kalyn Womack Read More
The Way These Dallas Cops Handle This Black Man Minding His Black Business Will Leave You Speechless
Passengers walking through the Dallas Love Field Airport over the weekend witnessed a group of officers confronting a Black man. However, the way the dramatic scene unfolded left a lot of them frightened and downright confused. Thankfully, the man’s plea for a video recording of the incident was heard. - Kalyn Womack Read More
SMH...Delaware Firefighter Faces Hate Crime Charge After Allegedly Chasing His Black Coworker Around With a Noose, and That’s Not All
For over a year, a Black firehouse employee didn’t come forth about the torment he experienced from his two white coworkers. Now that the two have been found out, they’re facing some serious consequences. - Kalyn Womack Read More
Connecticut Police Found The Remains of a Black Woman in 14 Trash Bags, and That’s Not Even The Worst Part
A wellness check for a woman who went rogue for almost two months turned into a horrifying discovery for Connecticut police. However, the findings of the woman’s remains are nearly just as disturbing as the suspect they arrested in connection to her killing. - Kalyn Womack Read More
Though the Catholic church is mourning the death of Pope Francis, questions loom as to who will take the seat of leadership next. However, there is an opportunity for the Vatican to be headed by its first ever African pope. Let’s take a look at the contenders and how they qualify. - Kalyn Womack Read More
How This White North Carolina Magistrate Might Be Flexing Her Power to Keep Her Black Ex-Husband in Jail
A Black man has been stranded behind bars in North Carolina amidst the agonizing process of getting in front of a judge to plead his innocence. The accusations..? He’s facing a laundry list of charges filed by a woman he claims has been using her power to make sure he stays in jail. - Kalyn Womack Read More
Former Detroit Riverfront Conservancy CFO William Smith is under the thumb of federal prosecutors who say he used his nonprofit to smuggle millions (and we mean millions) of dollars. We don’t know what’s more shocking — the amount he allegedly took, the amount of time it took for authorities to catch him or how he got away with it for so long. - Kalyn Womack Read More
Last week, a Georgia family suffered the loss of their matriarch. Though her manner of death was due to natural causes, family members suspect it can also be attributed to another heartbreaking loss that is still under investigation. - Kalyn Womack Read More
Women often expect the backhanded reply of, “Ight then, you ugly anyway,” or possibly something more aggressive when rejecting a man. However, one Michigan teen is accused of responding in an extreme, and dangerous way, putting the girl’s entire family in fear for their lives. - Kalyn Womack Read More