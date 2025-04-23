SMH...Delaware Firefighter Faces Hate Crime Charge After Allegedly Chasing His Black Coworker Around With a Noose, and That's Not All

For over a year, a Black firehouse employee didn’t come forth about the torment he experienced from his two white coworkers. Now that the two have been found out, they’re facing some serious consequences.

The Millville Volunteer Fire Company in Delaware suspended 27-year-old Jay Droney and 23-year-old Jordan Hastings after finding out what they did to a Black employee back in February 2024. According to a charging document released April 16, the employee was working a shift that wasn’t typically on his schedule, per Delaware Online.

Around dinner time, he made his way to the outdoor grill to make himself something to eat. However, that didn’t happen without being allegedly harassed by Droney and Hastings.

Court documents say the employee saw the two practicing knots. When the employee began grilling, Droney allegedly walked out the side door swinging an orange rope shaped like a noose.

“Come here, boy!” Droney allegedly shouted before chasing the employee, while making additional racist comments, authorities said. Meanwhile, police say Hastings recorded the whole ordeal.

Following the incident, Droney was accused of making even more racist jabs at the Black employee including slurs and cotton field references. None of this came up until earlier this month when the employee finally aired out his grievances, Delaware Online reports. The court documents say Droney wrote a letter to local news complaining about suspicious behavior from the fire company.

“What about all the things [Droney] has done to me?” the employee then asked, prompting others to demand he spill the tea. The reason he was reluctant to say anything about the incident sooner was due to “not wanting to cause any problems” - a sentiment a lot of Black folks can relate to.

Shortly after this, both Droney and Hastings were suspended from Millville, per ABC 7 News. By April 15, the two had warrants for their arrest. The two face charges of a hate crime, second-degree conspiracy and harassment but were released from jail on their own recognizance.