Jazmine Sullivan Shares Heartbreaking Family News in Her Instagram Stories

Songstress Jazmine Sullivan celebrated her 38th birthday Wednesday, and a day later she candidly shared why the days leading up to her birthday were challenging. Grab your tissues for this one.

In her Instagram story, the two-time Grammy winner shared a video burning the top layer of her birthday cake to reveal a surprising collage of photos of Sullivan, her mother, and her grandmother. Sullivan’s mother, Pamela, passed away on July 22, 2023 at 64 after battling inflammatory breast cancer at the age of 64

“Whew.. thank yall for ur birthday wishes,” she wrote. “Leading up to my birthday has been incredibly hard, as I’ve been thinking about my mother and missing her more than words can say.”

In the post, Sullivan also revealed the heartbreaking news of the loss of her unborn child. “I woulda have been holding my 2 month old son that I never got to meet,” she wrote. “So needless to say, I’ve been down bad.”

The “Pick Up Your Feelings” singer expressed her gratitude for a massage releasing her internal pain. “But yesterday I had a massage that helped to release some of the deep pain I’ve been holding in for a while. So I’m grateful.”

Sullivan has always maintained a level of transparency with her audience. After her 37th birthday, Sullivan shared the grief she experienced from the loss of her mother. “I tried so hard to keep busy for my birthday to distract myself, but I don’t think it works like that,” she shared. “I’ll cry for the rest of my life.”

Supporters took to social media to show their love and support for the singer. One follower posted, “We never know what people are going through. My thoughts and prayers are with Jazmine Sullivan. In addition to losing her mother and grandmother in 2023, she also experienced the loss of her unborn child last year.”

Sullivan closed out her post with a twinge of optimism. “I’m also grateful that so many of you think of me and take the time to write!” she wrote. “It’s all so beautiful!! Please continue to pray for me as I heal from life’s ass whooping.”