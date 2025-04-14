Video of NFL Prospect Apparently Choking His Girlfriend Unconscious Goes Viral, And It's Not the First Time

A former Southern University football player and NFL prospect is in major trouble following the post of a horrifying video. His ex-girlfriend appeared to finally be ready to air out her grievances against the athlete.

In a shocking video posted to Instagram, a woman claimed to be subject to the violent behavior of Quaydarius Davis. The clip shows a woman walking toward a lit walkway of apartment building before being picked up from behind by a man who emerged from the shadows. The two wrestle toward the stairs though, the woman appeared evidently subdued.

While on the stairs, the man appeared to choke the woman. At some point, her body went limp. The man held the woman in the restraint before dragging her down the steps and onto the ground. He then walked upstairs, the video shows. After the man walked upstairs, the woman stood up and tip-toed back out of the apartment area. Police said he had gone back into the woman’s apartment to steal several items, per WBRZ.

“DOMESTIC VIOLENCE IS NEVER OK. This man choked me until I passed out and peed on myself. He kicked my door down, punched me numerous times all because I didn’t wanna be with him anymore,” the woman wrote on the Instagram post. “He lied to me about his case with his babymother and said she lied about him hitting her and later admitted that he did hit her and put her in the hospital.”

Viewer discretion is advised:

Before his fall from grace, the athlete announced his entrance into the transfer portal with one year of eligibility left, per a social media post. He previously played for Jackson State University and Texas Southern University before Southern University. However, he was dismissed from the SU team in October 2024 for breaking unspecified team rules, per WAFB.

Ahead of this incident, Davis was previously accused of domestic violence in 2021, per 247sports. Following the post of the video, Davis was booked into Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office on first-degree burglary and domestic abuse as well as battery by strangulation. His bail is set for $20,000.