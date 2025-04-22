Race Matters

Florida Man Threatens to Shoot 7-Year-Old Black Girl Trying to Sell Him Candy, Messes Around and Finds Out

Social media is not safe for Tyler Chambers anymore...neither is his own home.

By
Kalyn Womack
A Florida man is being dragged every which way on social media after his disturbing Facebook went viral. The disgusting comments were directed toward an innocent Black girl trying to sell some candy. Now, the man is paying for his words.

The incident stemmed from April 14 when 9-year-old Sincere and her 11-year-old cousin came home from school. According to Sincere’s mother, Beyond Shabazz, the girls left out around 4 p.m. to sell some candy around Tampa’s Riverview neighborhood. However, the girls made the mistake of approaching the door of Tyler Chambers, a white neighborhood resident.

Chambers posted a screenshot of what he captured on his Ring doorbell camera: one of the girls donning a tee shirt with pink writing and a short afro, appearing to ring his bell. He then posted the photo in the community Facebook group with the unwarranted and vile caption, “Your lucky we weren’t home to shot your ass dumb b*tch.”

Sheesh! Expletives, gun threats — all toward a little Black girl? You can probably guess these comments weren’t taken lightly. Chambers ended up deleting his post but came back later in an attempt to defend himself which… only dug himself a deeper hole.

“I know you want to add me to roast me but you only have one side of the story. She was acting as a decoy while others were around the house. And yea, I saw that on my camera and have a wife and 7-month-old at home which I will protect as you would,” Chambers wrote in a Facebook comment. “I was hot when I posted it, which is why I deleted it right away. I could have handled it a lot differently.”

Chambers also mentioned trying to get in touch with the girls’ guardians to clear the air, despite having just accused the children of being criminal accomplices. However, by the time Shabazz heard what happened, she’d already filed a police report. She also said in a social media post that Chambers did try to contact her through authorities but she’s too disgusted to even talk to him.

“This could have been anybody’s child, and our job as parents is to protect our kids. My child does not feel safe in her neighborhood now due to this, and now every time she clicks on her Facebook or TikTok, she sees what this monster posted about her for the world to see,” Shabazz wrote on a GoFundMe. “I will not let this go under the rug. I promise I will make an example out of this fool.”

As expected, Chambers experienced the wrath of social media. A simple Google search resulted in folks finding out he was the General Manager at Mister Car Wash in Tampa -- which is now being stormed with calls for his firing. On the other hand, Ms. Shabazz called for his arrest. She also claimed police told her Chambers and his family have since fled from their home after their home address was doxxed. 