The Heartbreaking Reason Why a Georgia Mother Died of a “Broken Heart”

Last week, a Georgia family suffered the loss of their matriarch. Though her manner of death was due to natural causes, family members suspect it can also be attributed to another heartbreaking loss that is still under investigation.

Authorities are looking for who is behind the beating death of 20-year-old Tee’Andrick Lawson. He was found dead inside his own room in Hazlehurst, per WLBT. Lawson’s family had since suspected the home was broken into by two men while the young man was home alone. They also suspect his death was connected to his sexual orientation.

“With broken hearts, we share the tragic loss of Tee’Andrick Lawson, a loving, funny, and free-spirited young man whose life was taken far too soon in a senseless act of violence. He was the kind of person who lit up every room — full of laughter, energy, and warmth,” the family wrote in a GoFundMe post.

The family also highlighted how strong his relationship was to his mother, Tasha, who found him deceased in their home. The two were described as “inseparable” with a “deep and unbreakable” bond. They were best friends who did everything together, the family said. The heartbreaking impact of Lawson’s death on his mother, according to the family, led to another tragic loss just 11 days after Lawson’s death.

On April 13, Tasha died of heart complications at Waycross Hospital. Officials specified her cause of death as an “aortic dissection rupture, hypertensive, and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease,” which classified her as “natural causes,” per WLBT.

The Lawson family said, however that she died of sheer heartbreak. One of Lawson’s siblings wrote a post following their mother’s death, emphasizing Tasha’s struggle with grieving her son.

“[Y’all] wouldn’t understand the pain of losing a child, I was by my ma side you motherf—-ers will never understand the pain of watching a parent go through pain and stress wondering what happened to their child,” wrote Terreona Harrison via Facebook.

As the family grieves these two shocking losses, the report says the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is still on the hunt for who was behind Lawson’s killing.