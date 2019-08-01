Photo: Pascal Le Segretain (Getty Images)

Filmmaker Michael Moore knows exactly who could save America from the racist president leaving his Florsheim prints all over the Oval Office desk, and that person, according to Moore, would “crush” President Donald Trump in 2020 “and her last name rhymes with Obama.”



“In fact, it is Obama—Michelle Obama,” Moore said on MSNBC. “Everybody watching this right now knows she is a beloved American and she would go in there and she would beat him.”

Moore isn’t wrong. Michelle Obama would crush Trump. She’s beloved around the world and she would bring southern black and white women to the polls (just ask her husband.) She would bring back the love that’s been missing since…well, since her family left office.

Moore noted that a Democratic candidate can’t just beat Trump, they have to destroy him.

“The only way to remove Trump is to crush Trump. And that’s the question that has to be asked, who can crush Trump? Who’s the street fighter?” Moore said, the Hill reports.

Moore said that four of the Democratic presidential candidates—former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.) and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.)—could beat Trump. But he added that it wouldn’t be enough.

Michelle Obama, being the superwoman that she is, would be able to crush Trump.

“She would beat him in the debates, he wouldn’t be able to bully her, he wouldn’t be able to nickname her,” he said.

Moore noted Obama’s popular tour for her memoir Becoming as proof.

“She takes the stage and she’s so powerful and so good you just look at that and think of course she could win,” he said.

Michelle Obama is not among the current members of the Wu-Tang Clan vying for office and isn’t expected to be as she’s been very clear that she has no plans of running for the White House.

“Well, has anyone asked her?” Moore said. “If asked to serve, I believe she would serve.”

Umm...Michael, I’m going to need you to listen to Michelle Obama when she speaks. Just because she has what it takes to run the country and because she’s beloved by most of America (this is assuming that at least half of Trump voters don’t care for her) doesn’t mean she wants to. In fact, she said this to Oprah two years ago:

She said this to Jimmy Kimmel last year:

And she said it in March during an interview with Conan O’Brien during his podcast.

I’m sure Moore’s intentions were good, but it’s important not to continuously expect black women to save America just because they can. They aren’t morally obligated to fix the shit that white men break. What the Obamas gave America was a blueprint for how to handle the office of president with dignity and class and now it’s time for America to build on that legacy.