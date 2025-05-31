Jess Hilarious Responds to Backlash After Being Dragged for Transphobic Comments

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 27: Jess Hilarious attends the 2024 Black Effect Podcast Festival at Pullman Yards on April 27, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for iHeartMedia and The Black Effect Podcast Network )

Comedian Jess Hilarious is no stranger to making waves on social media, but the latest one might have been a bridge too far based of how users are reacting. But sadly, it doesn’t look like she’s too phased by the chatter. Let’s break it down.

You see, things all started during a recent episode of “The Breakfast Club” where she and fellow cohosts DJ Envy and Charlamagne tha God were there chatting with social media star Lynae Vanee. While the conversation was going pretty well, things took a turn when out of nowhere, Jess decided to tell Vanee that “only women could have babies.” An understandably confused guest, Vanee countered that there were other people who could have babies, they just may not identify as a woman.

If you’re confused here, Vanee was basically saying that anyone with a uterus–regardless of how they identify–can give birth to a child. Despite the initial hiccup, that point seemed to be one that both she and Jess agreed on before they moved on to the next topic. Unfortunately for Jess, it didn’t take too long for her comments to hit the internet and for immediate criticism to ensue, with many labeling what she said as transphobic.

“Jess hilarious is such a transphobe.. like live your fucking life and stop being so triggered and unprovoked. That’s why mfs be playing with in your face. Like she is actually ridiculous… #TheBreakfastClub,” wrote one user on X/Twitter.

Jess hilarious is such a transphobe.. like live your fucking life and stop being so triggered and unprovoked. That’s why mfs be playing with in your face. Like she is actually ridiculous… #TheBreakfastClub — thee girl🧸 (@tythecreator_r) May 28, 2025

“This is how Jess makes me feel. Every time she opens her mouth it’s some unfunny ignorant shit. She really brought up trans people unprovoked with a creator who is concerned about the fundamental well being of all black people & thought it would fly,” wrote one other user.

Added another, “Jess Hilarious is so obsessed with trans people. Why is she shoehorning us into conversations that had nothing to do with us? Just so she can take her little shots? And she STILL got checked! I bet it burns her up inside every time she gets misgendered.”

In yet another unfortunate twist though, it looks like Jess isn’t letting the negativity phase her as evidenced by a post she made to her Instagram recently. Showing off throwback pictures of her when she was pregnant months ago, Jess captioned the post: “My uterus is my superpower! Signed, a woman.”

And while people on X/Twitter were more anti-Jess, the comments sections on her Instagram post were more supportive of her message.

“I’m apart of the gay community and I stand with Jess all the way, she’s completely right,” wrote one user.

“Why are we even having a conversation over who can give birth and who can’t …. Only women, born women can have children period,” said one other user.

Added another, “A woman born female that can have a baby. I man could never. I don’t care what y’all identify as. I stand with Jessica Robin Moore.”