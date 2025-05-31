New Orleans Pelicans’ Zion Williamson Alleged Ex Drops Bombshell Accusations That Just Went Public

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 13: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans sits on the bench during the first half of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Smoothie King Center on April 13, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images)

New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson has been accused of rape in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles by a woman who claims to be his ex-girlfriend.

The complaint, issued on Thursday, May 29, alleges that the 2019 No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick assaulted the woman twice in September and October of 2020. According to the lawsuit, Williamson and the woman, identified as Jane Doe, were in a relationship that lasted from 2018 to 2023.

The law firm that represents the Duke product, Freeman and Sarver LLC, denied the allegations in a statement issued on behalf of Williamson.

“We take these allegations with the utmost seriousness, and we unequivocally deny them,” the statement said. “The allegations contained in the complaint are categorically false and reckless. This is the plaintiff’s third set of attorneys. This appears to be an attempt to exploit a professional athlete driven by a financial motive rather than any legitimate grievance.”

The first alleged incident of sexual assault took place at Williamson’s Beverly Hills home. The plaintiff claims that the Pelicans forward said, “she could not go to sleep without having sex with him.” Upon her saying no, she claims Williamson raped her.

During the second alleged assault in October, Jane Doe says that Williamson became enraged when she was considering going to see a friend in San Diego which led him to throwing her on the ground before pinning her shoulders to the floor and taking advantage of the woman.

The lawsuit also accuses Williamson of continuing “abuse, rape, assault and batter” against the woman until the relationship ended in 2023. However, Williamson’s representatives claim he and Jane Doe “never dated.”

“Mr Williamson and the plaintiff never dated, but did maintain a consensual, casual relationship that began more than six years ago, when he was 18 years old,” the statement said. “That relationship ended years ago. At no point during or immediately after that relationship did the plaintiff raise any concerns. Only after the friendship ended did she begin demanding millions of dollars.”

With Williamson making headlines throughout recent years for his public relationships and missing more games than he has played, some on social media are suggesting this could be the final blow to his reputation and playing career.

TikTok user @ronknowssports even said, “Zion Williamson just went from disappointing player to disappointing human.”

His ex-girlfriend Moriah Mills, who some speculate could be the accuser, also had some words for Williamson on TikTok. Mills and Williamson’s past romantic relationship drew public attention, particularly due to Mills’ status as a known adult film actress.

Williamson plans to file a counter lawsuit and seek damages for what his attorneys say is Jane Doe’s “defamatory lawsuit.” The Pelicans have yet to respond with a comment on Williamson’s allegations.