It looks like the Drake fan base in Harlem will have to wait just a while longer to see his highly- anticipated Apollo Theater performance. According to The News International, the rapper has postponed the concert for a second time.



The original performance was scheduled on November 11th, but due to the sudden death of friend and fellow rapper Takeoff, funeral services scheduled for that same date took precedence as Drake showed his respects. At that point, the show was then rescheduled for December 6th. However, in a joint statement issued by the rapper himself, his radio channel Studio 42, and the broadcasting company SiriusXM, the concert will be pushed back once again due to “production delays.”



“These upcoming shows for SiriusXM are so incredibly special for us. If you are going to play the world famous Apollo Theater, it has to be a world class production. We as a team have been working around the clock not just putting together a concert but an experience our fans deserve. With that said, we are up against some production delays that are just out of our control,” the statement read.



The statement additionally explained that the end decision was made after many “difficult meetings” and conversations, and that the extra time would allow the team the opportunity to complete the necessary tasks.



The performances have been rescheduled for January 21st and 22nd, 2023.



In the meantime, fans can continue enjoying Drake’s latest project, “Her Loss” in collaboration with 21 Savage. The album debuted in November at the top of the Billboard 200, knocking Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” out of its spot. Despite selling more than 400,000 copies in its first week, “Her Loss” has not been without its controversial moments. According to Forbes, the two rappers were apparently sued by Condé Nast for distributing a fake Vogue cover to promote the project. Drake also faced backlash over lyrics in reference to the shooting incident between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez.