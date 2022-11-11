Earlier this week, we told you about how rappers Drake and 21 Savage have to now wade through legal waters after being hit a $4 million lawsuit from Vogue Magazine for using fake lookalike covers to promo their recently released joint album, Her Loss.

Now, according to USA Today, a judge overseeing the case has issued a temporary restraining order and “preliminary injunction” against the two in an effort to get them to take any images of the fake magazines down and stop any further distribution of those magazines as promo material.

More from USA Today:

“ According to the ruling, Drake and 21 Savage are “confusing customers about the origin, sponsorship, or approval” of the cover and are “misleading consumers to believe that these are genuine and authentic materials associated with Condé Nast and Vogue magazine.”

This move comes just days after Vogue’s parent company Condé Nast sent a cease and desist to the PR firm handling the rollout for Her Loss, warning them against their plans to distribute the fake magazines “in major cities by street teams” citing the “unauthorized use of the Vogue trademark.” Unfortunately, even after that letter was sent, Vogue received confirmation that the magazines had still been given out “ leading to widespread public confusion and erroneous press accounts.” The company is reportedly seeking $4 million in statutory damages, per USA Today.

As previously reported by The Root, Vogue wasn’t the only company parodied for promo for the album. Both rapper boasted “appearances” on a handful of music and pop culture shows such as NPR’s Tiny Desk, The Howard Stern Show, Saturday Night Live and most recently, A COLORS SHOW. Vogue is the only platform to turn the parody into a legit legal matter whereas both Howard Stern and NPR have made light of the situation, as noted by The Source and NPR, respectively.