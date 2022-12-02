We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Nearly a month after the news that beloved rapper Takeoff was fatally shot while in Houston, the person suspected in his murder has been arrested and charged with murder.

On Thursday, Houston Police arrested two people in connection with the murder of the Migos rapper, according to Houston Police.

The two suspects are Patrick Clark, 33, who was charged with murder, and Cameron Joshua, 22, who was charged with felony possession of a weapon.

P olice still want to speak with more witnesses at the scene of shooting. During a press conference, police Sgt. Michael Burrow said, “We’ve boiled it down to over 30 people that were standing outside. Literally, every single one of those people left the scene without giving a statement to police.”

He continued, “We found a few of them that night, we’ve found others since then, but it’s important that those people come forward.”

Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff was fatally shot outside 810 Bowling Alley in Houston on Nov. 1. He was only 28. Houston Police discovered that the Atlanta rapper was with his uncle and fellow Migos member, Quavo, for a private party and that the shooting happened after a dice game in which both the Migos members were playing at around 2:30 a.m.

During the press conference Sgt. Burrow said Takeoff was an “innocent bystander” while an argument was taking place, which unfortunately led to his death.

Following the shocking news of Takeoff’s death, countless prominent celebrities grieved on social media. Nearly a week after his death, family, friends and fans remembered Ball at a ceremony at the State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta on November 11th. A plethora of artists in the industry showed up in remembrance.

As you would expect, this affected Quavo and Offset severely, and they both shared emotional messages on their Instagram to remember their lost family member.

Hopefully, more witnesses come forward so his family and friends can have a clearer idea of what exactly led to his death.