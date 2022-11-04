On his latest joint project with 21 Savage, Her Loss, Drake took it upon himself to seemingly speak on the violent altercation that allegedly took place between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez in July 2020. The Traumazine rapper claims that Lanez shot her which left wounds to her feet.

Lanez says that this isn’t true and is currently under house arrest waiting for the trial to begin. For some reason, Drake decided to apparently add his two cents that no one asked for by rapping the following lyrics on the track “Circo Loco:”

“This bitch lie about getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke but she still smiling.”

Advertisement

Megan responded on Twitter to Light-Skinned’s thinly veiled insults by stating: “I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol N****s nor hoes EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts. I AM CLOUT BITCH keep sucking my p***y”

G/O Media may get a commission low-waste beauty The Earthling Co. Beauty for the planet

If the beauty fan in your life is eco-friendly—take a gander at the Earthling Co.’s delightful, giftable options. Buy at The Earthling Co. Advertisement

She didn’t stop there: “Stop using my shooting for clout bitch ass N****s! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You n****s especially RAP N****S ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.”

Megan finished by explaining: “People attack me y’all go up for it , i defend myself now I’m doing too much … every time it never ends and this did NOT happen until I came out and said I got shot … y’all don’t fwm okay cool f**k it bye.”

Advertisement

Drake, who is arguably the most famous rapper in the world, used his platform to disparage a Black woman for no reason whatsoever. It’s pathetic that he would seemingly reference the situation at all, as if he doesn’t have a fake Jamaican accent that needs perfecting.