Drake Gifts Extremely Loyal Fan With a Special Trip

During his It’s All A Blur tour, Drake has made headlines at nearly every stop. From an avalanche of bras being thrown at him, to releasing his new album cover, to rewarding fans for their unwavering support. Now, the Canadian superstar has one upped himself by showing his gratitude to a particularly loyal fan. On Monday, during his second night in Houston, the “Hotline Bling” artist singled out a fan who has been to multiple shows, and celebrated her commitment to following his tour.



“It’s this girl right here. I swear, I don’t know what kind of effort you put in, but I see you every show,” he said in a fan video from the concert. “Like, you are standing right here every single show. I see all the shows you’ve been to—Brooklyn, Dallas, Dallas, Houston, Houston—and you got one more in Atlanta.”

Advertisement

He then explained how he was going to get her to one of the Atlanta shows on Sept. 25-26, make sure she had the best seat in the house and provide a little spending money.

Advertisement Advertisement

“I’m going to fly you first-class to Atlanta. I’ma let you watch the show from the V-VIP, we gonna put you somewhere real nice,” he continued. “And I’ma give you 10 bands, so you can spend it in Atlanta on yourself. You’ve been reppin’ real hard this whole tour. Yeah, I fuck wit’ you. That’s what I love to do. I love to show love.”

Later in the show, the Honestly, Nevermind rapper revealed that he liked Houston so much, he decided to make it his home away from home.

Advertisement

“I want to tell you something. I’m excited I get to share this with night two. I had to make it official first, but I’ve been looking for a long time, trying to figure out the right place for me to live, where I belong outside of Toronto,” he said. “And I finally, finally after all these years, found me a place in Houston, Texas. So y’all will be seeing me around!”

Advertisement

Drake is currently gearing up for the release of his next album, For All the Dogs, which is scheduled to drop on Oct. 6. That just happens to coincide with his tour’s Toronto dates, something that is definitely not an accident.