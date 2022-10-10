Correction: 10/10/2022 at 3:28 pm ET.

An earlier version of this article falsely stated that DJ Envy “learned about the real estate market while serving time in federal prison for credit card fraud and dealing drugs.” This error has been corrected and we sincerely apologize to DJ Envy and his loved ones for the mistake.

See the corrected story below:

If, for some reason, you’ve been waiting for a home renovation show from 50 Cent and DJ Envy, you’re finally getting your wish.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s G-Unit Films is developing the house flipping series Property Players at A&E. The unscripted project “follows DJ Envy, Cesar Pina and their team as they continue to manage and grow their family-run real estate empire as they flip their own houses for big profits, or mentor celebrities and their community entering the real estate investment world.”

The Breakfast Club co-host and author/social media influencer Pina have been working together and investing in properties since 2018.

I’m a big fan of home reno shows. If you’re wondering who watches marathons of House Hunters, Love It or List It and Beachfront Bargain Hunt on HGTV all day, it’s me. Here’s the thing: house flipping series all follow a very familiar formula. The team finds a house they aren’t sure is worth the money but buys it anyway, the project runs smoothly until there’s an unexpected, very expensive issue to fix, and then ultimately, everything comes out great—and the team makes a small profit.

Considering how these shows can all run together, it’s actually the different personalities that make viewers watch. This leads to the question of whether DJ Envy is someone you want to watch flip houses. It’s probably not something my mom and I will spend the day bingeing, but A&E likes its reality shows to be a little edgier, so there’s a chance Property Players won’t fit the usual mold.

This project is an interesting choice for Jackson since he’s known for producing Starz’s popular Power franchise and BMF. After months of complaining about how he felt the network wasn’t treating the Power universe fairly, Jackson ended the partnership and is still trying to find his next home for a new overall deal.