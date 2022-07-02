Cancer season has Curtis Jackson, a.k.a. 50 Cent cutting up on the internet in the worst of ways, but then again that’s any day. Following the recent allegations of sexual misconduct against producer, Randall Emmett, 50 has entered the chat, offering opinions that no one has asked for. On Friday morning, the rapper posted a screenshot of the Page Six article with the headline, “Randall Emmett allegedly offered women movie roles in exchange for sex.”

“See this is why i made him give me my Money by Monday,” he captioned the Instagram post. “Then after he had to stay a 100 feet away from me.”

The two “gentlemen” who have previously co-produced hit show, Power, exchanged words back in 2019, and since then, all bets have been off, with most of the pettiness coming from Curtis’ side of the camp. According to US Weekly, Lala Kent, Emmett’s former fiancé gave an interview where she spoke candidly about the beginning days of their relationship.



“I let him hit it the first time and we were inseparable,” Kent said in the clip. “He would just send me, like, really expensive gifts. The first night we banged, I got a car the next day. He was like, ‘Do you want a Range Rover?’”

In true “Fofty” fashion, the Get Rich or Die Trying star took to social media to call Kent a “hoe.” And if you’re wondering where the beef came about between him and the Give Them Lala podcast host, when it comes to Fifty, you know that more than likely, there’s money involved. But it’s not Kent who was in debt, it was her (then) fiancé Emm‘ett. In the same caption of the 2019 post, Fifty also alleged that the producer owed him $1M dollars.

Kent used her own platform to respond to the Instagram post saying that 50 Cent “swears she’s a thug from southside Jamaica queens & she’s up in here watching Bravo.”

And there’s more: “Someone has forgotten where they come from. Coming for me on the gram!? I smell fish coming from Fifty’s direction.”

Despite the former couple’s dissatisfaction with how it played out publicly, just a few days later, Fifty came back to the ‘Gram to report that he had been paid, posting a screenshot of the text exchange between Emmett and himself. The Irishman producer let Fifty know that he would have his money “the next day,” and asked him to stop posting online. But to the king of petty, once an enemy, always an enemy. After Emmett and Kent postponed their wedding in late 2021, the rapper took another shot at them both saying: “Wasn’t nobody going to this s–t anyway,” with another Instagram post back in November.

Fast forward to the present moment, The Los Angeles Times released an exposé this Thursday detailing Emmett’s “crumbling empire.” It looks like the producer owes more folks than just Fifty. But what’s more, there are reportedly hundreds of court filings that include allegations of abuse towards the women he worked with, and inappropriate behavior including offering acting roles in exchange for sexual favors. Emmett’s spokeswoman has denied all allegations.



While Kent has separated from her former partner, and Fifty has been paid, the drama seems to be revving up for Emmett. We’ll see how this plays out.

