While the popular radio show The Breakfast Club may end up looking like The Breakfast Duo— thanks to the news of Angela Yee’s impending departure— cohost Charlamagne Tha God is confident that it won’t stay that way for too long.

In fact, he recently divulged as much in a recent interview with MadameNoire where he explained that he has a contract up until 2025 and touched on the program’s plans for expansion.

“I’m not going away,” Charlamagne said. “Envy is not going away. Angela Yee can’t be replaced, but we are a club. So that club has to expand and we’re going to bring in new members. So if people are wondering, are there going to be new members in The Breakfast Club? Yes.”

“I don’t think it’s gonna be one person. It might be two,” he added.

As previously reported by The Root, Angela announced earlier this month that she’d be saying goodbye to the controversial platform for her own forthcoming new daily show.

“It is really exciting, I honestly can’t believe this is happening,” she said at the time. Further details such as the name of her show, potential air date, or when her last broadcast with Charlamagne and DJ Envy would be, have yet to be revealed.

While The Breakfast Club has undoubtedly had its fair share of high and low moments (way too many to list off, to be honest), it’ll be interesting to so how it maintains its cultural relevancy with new cohosts moving forward.