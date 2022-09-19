It looks like the successful 50 Cent/STARZ reign has come to an end, as it was recently revealed that the Power series producer decided not to renew his contract with the popular streamer.

Per Deadline, 50 shared the news through a series of Instagram posts over the weekend. In the most recent one posted on Sunday, 50 shared the number of shows on his slate and the fact that they are all hosted on a handful of different networks. In previous posts on Saturday, Fif celebrated the fact that it was the day that the partnership between he and STARZ was officially over and expressed his excitement over this chapter’s ending.

“09-17-22 official day of really owning my content & deciding where and how i do it moving forward!!! GLG, GreenLightGang, bulls eye we don’t miss. BOOM,” he captioned in one post.

“STARZ deal done, we had nothing but success so no hard feelings. i’m out. I’ll let you know where we are going shortly,” he said in the other.

As previously reported by The Root, 50 has been hella vocal about his displeasure and beef with STARZ, with a new update to the drama seemingly unfolding every month. Back in May, he announced that his forthcoming series A Moment in Time: The Massacre—touted as a companion series to the previously scrapped Murder Was the Case show with Snoop Dogg—would no longer be moving forward on the streamer citing his desire to “find a new network better fit.” One month prior, he expressed his desire to buy the Power franchise so that he could house it somewhere else. And that move came just after he became upset with the network’s scheduling of the popular series and its slow renewal of Power Book IV: Force the month before that.

It remains to be seen what platform will serve as the new home for the popular slate of shows moving forward.