Here's What Diddy Can and Can't Wear During His Upcoming Trial

Sean “Diddy” Combs was just given the long-awaited green light to switch from his prison jumpsuit to real clothes for his trial that begins next week. However, the granted request did come with some limitations. Ain’t no MET Gala looks allowed in the courtroom.

This Wednesday, attorneys for Combs asked the court to grant a request to allow the rapper to be given “non-prison” clothing for his trial which is set to begin Monday, May 5. In his previous pre-trial hearings, reports say he typically appeared in a tan prison jumpsuit with visibly grayer hair. Now, the rapper gets to dip back into his expansive fashion wardrobe. But, not too much.

“It is hereby ordered that the defendant Sean Combs, Inmate # 37452-054, will be permitted to receive non-prison clothing at the MDC to wear for his trial scheduled to begin on May 5, 2025. He is permitted to have up to five button down shirts, up to five pairs of pants, up to five sweaters, up to five pairs of socks, and up to two pairs of shoes without laces to wear to court,” wrote United States District Judge of Southern District of New York Arun Subramanian.

During business events and corporate occasions, the rapper appeared to dress the part without being too flashy. We’ll have to see how he steps for trial. Maybe they’ll let him get a shape up too.

What To Know About Diddy’s Sex Crime Trial

In September 2024, the 55-year-old rap mogul was arrested in Manhattan by federal authorities, six months after they raided his two homes in Los Angeles and Miami. His indictment reveals charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and engaging in interstate transportation for prostitution and cites three anonymous victims.

The allegations against Combs of sexual abuse, physical abuse, bribery and various drug offenses were first brought forth by ex-girlfriend and Bad Boy Records signee Casandra “Cassie” Ventura in a lawsuit. The most notable claims were about his so-called “freak off” sex parties, where prosecutors allege women and men were drugged and forced to perform sexual acts at Combs’ pleasure. He was also accused of using video footage to blackmail the victims into compliance. She is expected to testify at trial.

Combs quickly settled with Ventura within 24 hours, but lawsuits from other associates have quickly followed in the months since. Most notably, over 100 plaintiffs are being represented by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee who said his clients have made claims of rape, sexual exploitation and sexual assault against the rapper.

While many of the suits since 2023 have been civil, this federal case has Combs facing criminal charges. He has pleaded not guilty, and was denied bail.