The Sick Reason Maui Police Chief Was Named in Diddy Lawsuit with Druski, Odell Beckham Jr.

At this point, hardly anything involving Sean “Diddy” Combs should come as a surprise. But a recently amended lawsuit filed by one of his many accusers just exposed nefarious activity allegedly involving a police chief.

In a shocking turn of events, Maui Police Chief John Pelletier has been accused of covering up an alleged California gang rape. The alleged victim, Ashley Parham, first filed her suit against Combs in October 2024, as The Root previously reported.

But now, she’s amended her lawsuit to include Chief Pelletier and some other notable figures, according to TMZ.

News of Pelletier’s alleged involvement comes just days after the internet was sent ablaze when comedian Druski and NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. were both accused of participating in Parham’s rape, as we reported on Monday (March 10). Now, Parham claims after the 2018 sexual assault, the police chief, who was a police captain in Las Vegas at the time, was working for Combs.

The filing alleges Pelletier posed as “a Contra Costa Sheriff, told [the alleged victim] and the neighbor that they had received several noise complaints prior to the neighbor’s call and instructed [Parham] to find a way to get home,” according to the New York Post.

The police chief allegedly failed to offer to take the accuser home, call an ambulance, take her to the hospital or even help retrieve her belongings from the home she’d been assaulted in, according to the documents. Parham also alleged Pelletier bribed a neighbor, who was also a witness, with an envelope filled with money, the suit claims.

In response to the accusations, a spokesperson for Pelletier said “We are confident that the evidence will demonstrate these claims to be false and will expose those who are deliberately trying to manipulate the legal system to spread misleading narratives.”

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen has since called for Pelletier to be put on administrative leave pending an investigation, according to a statement obtained by HawaiiNewsNow. The police chief denied any involvement in the rape to TMZ.

“These baseless allegations not only are wrong but also show a lack of respect for victims of abuse, whose voices deserve to be heard and supported with compassion and integrity,” he told the media outlet.