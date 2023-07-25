Did A$AP Rocky Diss Travis Scott in New Song?

With less than a month before hip-hop’s official 50th birthday on August 11, it seems yet another potential beef may be brewing, this time between rappers A$AP Rocky and Travis Scott.

Or at least, that’s what fans are suspecting after the former’s most recent performance at Rolling Loud Miami. You see, during his set over the weekend, A$AP previewed a new song—which isn’t unlikely for artists down there—but there’s one particular line that has folks raising their eyebrows.

“First you stole my flow, so I stole your bitch/Then you stole my style, I need at least like 10 percent. All due disrespect, I hope you take offense,” he was heard saying.

Now , of course, this could just be a regular degular case of a rapper talking their shit as usual, but fans online are putting their money on that verse being a direct shot at Travis Scott and here’s why: In 2015, Scott and Rihanna reportedly dated for one year, even though neither one of them never confirmed their relationship status back then.

However, it became apparent that the two did have a thing going on after an interview between Scott and then Complex writer Lawrence Schlossman went live around that time, breaking the news that they were indeed a couple. (much to Scott’s disdain, according to Insider.)

Additionally, over the years, there’s been comparison chatter between both A$AP and Travis, though the “L$D” rapper didn’t seem to pay it any mind during his interview on the Drink Champs podcast last year.

“I saw similarities for sure, you know, I saw that he [Travis Scott] was inspired and shit like that, but that’s what we in it for,” Rocky said. “That’s good sportsmanship. I put it to you like this: If niggas wasn’t biting off... Imitation [is] the best form of flattery. If people wasn’t trying to imitate you, you’re doing something wrong.”

So, given the two’s respective dating history, and their musical/stylistic comparisons, what do you think? Was this a diss or just rappers talking shit?