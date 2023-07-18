Utopia on Pause? Live Nation Refutes Reports That Travis Scott's Launch Event in Egypt is Canceled

Things are getting weird.



Nearly a week after Travis Scott announced on social media that he will be hosting a launch event at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt, reports said that the event was canceled by authorities in Egypt. Scheduled to take place on July 28, the event was going to be the first opportunity for fans to listen to his upcoming studio album, Utopia.

The Egyptian General Syndicate for Musical Professions reportedly canceled the license for Scott’s much-anticipated event on Tuesday, saying that they won’t allow the Houston rapper at the Pyramids of Giza due to their “societal values and traditions,” according to Egypt Today.

But in a statement from Live Nation refuting the reports, the show is not canceled and is still set to take place on July 28, according to Billboard.

“There have been no changes to Travis Scott’s show in Egypt; any reports to the contrary are false,” the statement read. “ We can’t wait to celebrate Utopia with you in Egypt!”

This goes against the statement the Syndicate released, which says that “peculiar rituals” performed at Scott’s concerts are one of the reasons he won’t be allowed to perform in Egypt.

In a statement from Dr. Mohamed Abdullah, on behalf of The Egyptian General Syndicate for Musical Professions, he said:

“Regarding the concert scheduled to be held on 28th July at the Pyramids area in Giza by American rapper Travis Scott, the Musicians Syndicate, as the entity responsible for issuing licenses for music and singing concerts in Egypt, in coordination with the Egyptian Ministry of Culture represented by the Censorship Authority for Artistic Works and the Ministry of Labor, emphasizes the necessity of considering security aspects and obtaining approvals from the relevant authorities as a top priority when organizing concerts. This is to ensure the safety and protection of the audience. “While the Musicians Syndicate has welcomed various art forms and concerts in recent months, it has set conditions and regulations to safeguard the customs and traditions inherited by the Egyptian people. “As the Musicians Syndicate is part of the fabric of our beloved country, it works towards its stability and security and rejects any tampering with the societal values, customs, and traditions of Egypt and the Arab world. After examining social media opinions and feedback, as well as the news circulating on search engines and social media platforms, which included authenticated images and information about peculiar rituals performed by the star during his performance, contradicting our authentic societal values and traditions, the Syndicate’s president and board of directors have decided to cancel the license issued for hosting this type of concert, which goes against the cultural identity of the Egyptian people.”

With these conflicting statements from Live Nation and the Syndicate, we have no idea if the Utopia launch event will still take place.

The cancellation would not only ruin plans for Scott’s album rollout but also Jordan Brand, who announced a “Road to Utopia” sweepstakes, which would give 23 pairs of fans a chance to win a trip to Egpyt for the launch event and a two-night hotel stay at Marriot Bonvey.