Ever since DaBaby made homophobic comments at Rolling Loud Miami in 2021, his popularity has taken a noticeable hit.

The “Suge” rapper’s Friday concert at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans has been canceled due to low ticket sales.

Euell “7th Ward Shorty” Sylvester and Greg Pulver were promoting the Sept. 2 concert via their companies Clear Bizness Entertainment and 70/30. Sylvester was also scheduled to perform, according to The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate.

In a message sent to ticket buyers on Ticketmaster, it read, “Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event.” The seating chart on Ticketmaster showed that not many advance tickets had been sold although the cheapest tickets were only $35. Out of the 14,000 concert venue capacity, only a few hundred tickets were sold as of Tuesday morning.

Ticketmaster was also not offering tickets in the nosebleeds due to low demand.

Pulver, one of the promoters for the event, said they are working on a future date with additional performers in New Orleans. He also claimed that the show was called off due to “a number of business reasons,” according to The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate.

Andrew Lieber, the founder of MAC Agency, the booking agency that represents DaBaby, said the show was canceled by the artist’s team because the promoters were in a breach of contract, according to The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate.

While at Rolling Loud Miami in 2021, DaBaby went on a random rant where he took shots at gay men and those with HIV/AIDS. Later that same night, he went on Instagram live to poorly clarify his comments and even said those infected with HIV/AIDS are “stupid ass niggas,” “nasty” and “junkies on the street.”

He eventually made a terrible apology to the LGBTQ+ community, but duped us all and deleted it from his social media.

Ever since then , DaBaby can’t help but be caught up in some controversy.

In February, a video was taken of the rapper and his crew getting in a physical altercation with the brother of DaBaby’s baby mother, Danileigh. He was ultimately sued for the altercation.

Last month, the “Rockstar” rapper said former President Donald Trump is a “gangsta” because he pardoned Kodak Black.