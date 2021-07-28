It seems da mess surrounding DaBaby’s comments at the superspreader event Rolling Loud Miami last weekend continues to evolve.

Advertisement

Thanks to the now viral video footage, the “BOP” rapper has been continually (read: rightfully) catching heat for a handful of derogatory remarks made in reference to the LGBTQ+ community during his set at the Miami-based music festival, People reports. The rant, which will not be transcribed in its entirety here, took shots at gay men and those with HIV/AIDS. Later on, during an Instagram Live, DaBaby attempted to poorly clarify his comments while actually doubling down on what he said, even going so far as to refer to those infected with HIV/AIDS as “stupid ass niggas,” “nasty” and “junkies on the street.”

However on Tuesday, the “Goin Baby” rapper seemingly apologized in a series of tweets—but quickly switched the subject to police brutality and brands biting off Black artists in a move that can only be described as “wtf does this even have to do with what you said?”

“I tell fans to put a cellphone light in the air y’all start a million man March. I told you y’all digested that wrong. But I ain’t gone lie I’m impressed,” he wrote. “Now show this same amount of support when a racist cop kill one of our black ass…YA NOT”

He added, “Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies. But the LGBT community... I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business.”

Advertisement

“& for any brands, networks, or artists that like to profit off of black rappers influence on the culture, without understanding it or having the patience to deal with what comes with the position we play in our culture. Keep yo money next time, us ‘NIGGAS’ human too.#GodBless.”

Advertisement

“Other than that y’all cheer the fuck up & be proud of who you are cuz you can’t make me feel less of myself,” he concluded.

Several artists have since entered the chat following DaBaby’s distasteful comments. Rapper T.I., who honestly shouldn’t be saying a gotdamn thing because of all the shit he has going on, came to his defense, citing DaBaby’s freedom to “live and speak his truth” just as Lil Nas X has. (Again, wtf does Lil Nas X have to do with anything?) Meanwhile, pop star Dua Lipa, who collaborated with DaBaby on the popular radio hit “Levitating,” issued a statement via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, standing in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community:

“I’m surprised and horrified at DaBaby’s comments. I really don’t [recognize] this [as] the person I worked with, I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.”

Advertisement



