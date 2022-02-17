Just one week after rapper DaBaby was caught on video in a fight with Brandon Bills, the brother of Danileigh, with whom the rapper shares a daughter, it looks like he’s about to be embroiled in another battle once again.



Per court papers filed on Wednesday, Bills is suing the “Blame It on Baby” artist for “assault, battery, emotional distress, and negligence.” Bills claims that he initially walked past DaBaby before he was subsequently hit, though he didn’t fight back and was alone at the time of the attack. Bills also said the fight resulted in further “physical and psychological damage, medical bills and sustained disability,” according to XXL.

While DaBaby has yet to respond to this new suit, he previously spoke out in defense of his actions, telling TMZ that it was merely “self-defense” and that Bills “shouldn’t run around threatening people.” The latter statement was more than likely in reference to a video Bills posted last November in which we challenged the “Bop” rapper to “one-on-one” amid the growing tensions between the rapper and his sister.

Additionally, as Complex notes, DaBaby has since been banned from the Corbin Bowl bowling alley in Topanga, Calif., and is currently under investigation by local authorities for “assault with a deadly weapon.” While the video footage shows the entertainer’s camp throwing most of the punches, the “Rockstar” rapper is being looked into for allegedly kicking Bills in the head when he slipped and fell in the middle of the bowling lane. Bills will still be allowed on the property.

The fallout from this incident is likely far from over, It will be interesting to how and if DaBaby and Danileigh will be able to successfully move forward after this.