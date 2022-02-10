In a tale as old as time it seems, hip-hop ’s favorite toddler rapper DaBaby has found himself smack dab, in the middle of yet another debacle. Only this go round, the brother of the mother of his most recent child is involved.

Advertisement

According to Complex, DaBaby and his crew were caught in 4k in the middle of a tussle with singer Danileigh’s brother, Brandon Bills at a bowling alley in Los Angeles some time Wednesday night. In the clip, which has now gone viral since it began circulating early Thursday morning, the “Ball If I Want To” rapper can be seen swinging at Bills before his friends and members of his security team join in. Though its hard to call this legit one-on-one fight as everyone was quite literally slipping and sliding all over the place, punches continued to be thrown on behalf of Team DaBaby until they apparently felt they’d done enough and exited the building.

Of course, not one to be outdone, Bills attempted to go after the rapper after regaining his composure but was stopped before things could escalate any further.

Prior to deleting her Instagram page, per Capital Xtra, Danileigh took to social media to respond to the viral clip, writing in an Instagram story: “Lame as hell!!!! Running up on my brother on some slippery a** floors with 5/6 of ya boys while he’s by himself and not even touching him!!! Lame and soooo sad!!! I pray this stops now !!! BC this is my family! and I got a daughter to raise. Sad.”

In a separate post, Bills also responded to the video explaining how the fight wasn’t fair and that he initially tried to talk to DaBaby man to man.

Prior to Wednesday’s incident, the rapper has been surprisingly quiet following the last altercation he was involved in with the mother of his most recent child, which resulted in charges of assault for Danileigh.