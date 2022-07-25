Who keeps asking rappers questions about politics? I share the same sentiment that Dave Chappelle does, “Who gives a fuck what Ja Rule thinks at a time like this?!”

It’s just this time DaBaby is answering questions, and he’s giving his endorsement of Donald Trump by calling him a “gangsta.”

During an episode of the Full Send Podcast on Friday, when asked what he thinks about Kanye West trying to be president, the North Carolina rapper said, “I’m voting. I fuck with Ye.”

As a result, one of the hosts asked DaBaby, “Do you fuck with Trump or no?” The rapper responded, “Now, hell yeah.” When asked why the “Suge” rapper said, “Trump is a gangsta. He let Kodak out.”

He’s referring to when Trump announced 143 pardons near the end of his presidential term which included Steve Bannon, Lil Wayne and Kodak Black. Kodak’s sentence, in particular, was just commuted, but the Florida rapper was released a short time later.

DaBaby admitted that he wants Trump to get his cousin out if he becomes president again in 2024 saying, “I need him to get my cousin out...yeah California. If you need a new campaign partner Trump when you come back around, holla at me, man. I mean, I can swap it out and get my cousin out for sure. He’s a political prisoner.”

I don’t know what it is with some rappers, but they just seem to have this unexplainable affection for Trump. Other artists like 50 Cent, Lil Pump and Asian Doll were proud supporters of the former president during the 2020 presidential election. Even despite Trump not knowing how to say the name of some of these artists.

At the time of his release, Kodak tweeted, “I Want To Thank The President @RealDonaldTrump For His Commitment To Justice Reform And Shortening My Sentence. I Also Want To Thank Everyone For Their Support And Love. It Means More Than You Will Ever Know. I Want To Continue Giving Back, Learning And Growing. @DanScavino.”

It’s ironic now considering the “Tunnel Vision” rapper was just arrested a week ago on drug charges and put on house arrest. He better hope he doesn’t go back in, because Trump might not be there to save the day this time.