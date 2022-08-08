As Marvel made its big announcement about what fans can expect from the next two phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, noticeably absent from the list was news concerning the X-Men. Of course, that never stops fans from offering their opinions, which led an actor many have theorized could join the franchise to confirm his possible participation.

According to Complex, on Friday, while appearing at TJH’s Superhero Car Show & Comic Con in San Antonio, Better Call Saul star Giancarlo Esposito was asked about rumors of him being in the next version of the X-Men. He confirmed meeting with Marvel Studios, but didn’t announce any specific casting.

“I have not worked for Marvel yet,” he said. “I’ve been in a room with them and talked with them…I think what they do is on the lines of that mythological journey that Joe Campbell talked about.”

Advertisement

The Mandalorian actor then excited the audience by listing all the characters he could possibly play. Since no one portrays a villain like Esposito, many of those names included Marvel’s best bad guys.

“There’s been talk of Magneto, there’s been talk of Dr. Freeze, there has been talk of—who else are they talking about over there?” he said. “Oh, Doom! And there is…Professor X.”

G/O Media may get a commission 33% Off Beat Studio Buds Don't drop them

Feature a custom acoustic platform for unique and powerfully balanced sound, can use either active noise cancelling or transparency to fit your needs, have three soft ear tip sizes to make them comfortable, and have a battery life of up to eight hours on one charge. Buy for $100 from Amazon Advertisement

When pressed to choose who he’s most interested in playing, the Emmy-nominee surprised the crowd by name-dropping one of the company’s most heroic figures.

“Pick one?” he asked. “I’m going to go for something that is a little bit different. I’m gonna go and put it out in the universe that it is Professor X.”

Advertisement

Charles Xavier, a.k.a. Professor X, has been famously portrayed on the big screen by Patrick Stewart since 2000’s X-Men. He said he was done with the character after 2017’s Logan, but imagine fans’ surprise when Stewart popped up for a cameo as an alternate earth Professor X in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. And that may not be the end of the Star Trek star in the MCU. When he was asked about returning as the powerful mutant in future projects, Stewart told Variety, “Charles Xavier? Yeah. There may be. You know, the whole X-Men comic series is so huge, so vast, there might be an opportunity in which he comes back. We’ll see.”

I don’t want to typecast Esposito as the villain, but he would make an amazing Magneto. As much as I love Ian McKellan’s performances, the idea of the Breaking Bad star and Stewart going head-to-head is so much fun.

Advertisement

And while we’re talking big bads, Doctor Doom is the best choice, as it allows The Boys actor to menace the MCU across multiple films and series.

Whatever role he ends up, it will definitely be can’t miss, because Giancarlo Esposito doesn’t play boring characters.