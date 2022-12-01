We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The internet loves speculating on celebrity relationships so of course, engagements are no different. Every other week it feels like there are rumors swirling that Zendaya and Tom Holland are set to tie the knot any day now.

A viral tweet, posted on November 28, poked fun at their tentative union with a light-hearted joke. It read: “when Zendaya and tom holland get married he’s gonna take her last name and become just Tom.”

It garnered over 700,000 likes and almost 50,000 retweets.

Advertisement

The pair first met in 2016 on the set of “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” though they denied any romantic involvement. However, Zendaya and Holland were spotted kissing in July 2021, but the latter refused to talk about their relationship.

Last year, he explained his reasoning to GQ: “One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy.”

G/O Media may get a commission 20% off + Coupon Xbox Series S - Cheapest Ever Cheapest Xbox deal ever

Clip the coupon and get $40 credit to Amazon when you buy this Xbox Series S. Buy for $240 at Amazon Advertisement

Holland continued: “It’s not a conversation that I can have without her. You know, I respect her too much to say... This isn’t my story. It’s our story. And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together.”

The internet has speculated about the duo for years, and the hearsay even included the belief that Zendaya was pregnant. We doubt either personality will comment on what’s next for them (the actress denied pregnancy rumors). But fodder like this is what social media was made for.