New York Yankee slugger Josh Donaldson was suspended for one game Monday after hurling a racist comment at White Sox player Tim Anderson. The incident happened Saturday during a game at Yankee Stadium where Donaldson called Anderson “Jackie” twice, in reference to Jackie Robinson who was the first Black person to play in Major League Baseball.

“Basically, it was trying to call me Jackie Robinson. Like, ‘What’s up, Jackie?’” Anderson explained after Saturday’s game. He also said that the comment Donaldson made was disrespectful. MLB agreed and in addition to the suspension, he will be fined an undisclosed amount. Donaldson has decided to appeal the fine.

“MLB has completed the process of speaking to the individuals involved in this incident. There is no dispute over what was said on the field. Regardless of Mr. Donaldson’s intent, the comment he directed toward Mr. Anderson was disrespectful and in poor judgment, particularly when viewed in the context of their prior interactions,” said Michael Hill, the Senior Vice President of On-field Operations for the baseball organization.

“In addition, Mr. Donaldson’s remark was a contributing factor in a bench-clearing incident between the teams, and warrants discipline.” Essentially, this is just a slap on the wrist for Donaldson and doesn’t do anything to eradicate the racism Black athletes face routinely.

White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz took to Twitter to reiterate Donaldson’s ineffective punishment and his own disgust at the MLB’s lack of real action.

“Just one game. We all saw his malice at third a week ago, then this comment with the ridiculous excuse that followed. What’s the point or message behind a 1 game suspension? This is incredibly disappointing and plain frustrating,” he said.