At Colerain High School in the Cincinnati area, a few students taped signs over the water fountains reading “Whites only” and “Blacks only,” reported The Washington Post. After pictures of it circulated on social media among students, a few (rightfully) outraged parents called for an investigation by the school district.



Parents should be able to send their kids to school without worrying they’ll be subjected to the racist schemes of the Jim Crow era. But, alas. The school responded to the incident, calling the actions of the students “tasteless and hurtful.” The Post reported the students have been issued disciplinary actions. What those actions are, the school district didn’t say.

More from The Washington Post:

“We want to make sure our staff, students, families and community understands where we stand on racial intolerance, discrimination, racism and hatred,” a statement released Monday from Northwest Local School District said. “We take this matter very seriously. This type of behavior is not and will not be condoned or tolerated.” “The students involved in the incident posted the signs, took photos and removed the notes before posting the photos online,” officials said. A parent posted a screenshot of the social media post on her Facebook page last week, causing an uproar in the comments. It was shared about 150 times. Others, in interviews with WXIX, called the incident at their children’s school “offensive” and “a hate crime.”

Advertisement

The Colerain High School population is made up of 30 percent Black students and 50 percent white students, per The Post.

This is just another incredibly racist incident to happen at a school within the past few weeks. From professors spewing racist remarks, to the recent George Floyd-themed promposal, these kids just can’t catch a break. Florida Palm City just announced an investigation into students who were in a picture holding up letters spelling the n-word, per The Post.