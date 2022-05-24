The loser of the 2020 Georgia Senate runoff and current GOP gubernatorial candidate trailing 32 points behind his Republican opponent David Purdue showed his desperation with his latest comments towards Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams. According to the Daily Beast, Purdue told an audience the following:

“She said that Georgia is the worst place in the country to live. Hey, she ain’t from here. Let her go back to where she came from. She doesn’t like it here.”

Abrams spoke at a Democratic dinner in suburban Atlanta on Saturday, stating, “I am tired of hearing about being the best state in the country to do business when we are the worst state in the country to live.” She then clarified and said:

From Newsweek:

“I am tired of hearing about how we’re the best state in the country to do business when we are the worst state in the country to live,” she said. “Let me contextualize. When you’re number 48 for mental health, when we’re number one for maternal mortality, when you have an incarceration rate that is on the rise and wages are on the decline, then you are not the number one place to live,” she said.

But the comments didn’t stop there. Purdue then said that Abrams was “demeaning her own race” regarding what she said. This is the same man who pushed for an election police force in Georgia off on false claims that the election was stolen and lost the backing of the same man he’s lying for.

“When she told Black farmers you don’t need to be on the farm, when she told Black workers in hospitality and all this you don’t need to be … she is demeaning her own race when it comes to that,” Perdue said during a radio appearance. “I am really over this. She should never be considered material for governor.”

Abrams was born in Madison, Wisconsin, moved to Gulfport, Mississippi, then her family moved to Atlanta when she was a junior in high school. From 2007-to 20 17, Stacey represented House District 89 in the Georgia General Assembly, where she was the first House minority leader.

Abrams put in the work and wants to see Georgia raise to a better standard which is why she’s running again. I can’t say the same for Purdue, whose hopes--I predict-- will be gone after tonight’s primary.