It’s happened again, some high school students just can’t help it.

Aliso Niguel High School in Orange County, California is getting heat over a student’s promposal that uses the death of George Floyd, according to NBC News.

The prom invite read, “If you went to prom [with me], it would take my breath away” and it included a picture of Floyd with the fist used by Black Lives Matter.

In what world is that even a romantic or cute promposal? A racist one.

Parents Angela and Mike were made aware of the prom invite after their biracial daughter showed them a picture of it.

Advertisement

From NBC Los Angeles:

“It had a Black Lives fist up on it and a picture of George Floyd and at that point and I was like, ‘Are you serious? They’re making this a joke?’” said Mike, whose daughter attends Aliso Niguel High School. Their daughter is biracial and also going to Aliso Niguel’s prom this weekend, and they don’t want the boy involved to be there. “We really just don’t want this kid around our daughter, plain and simple,” said Mike. Prom is an event, said Angela. “They’ve already been robbed of two years of high school through COVID, and so the excitement they had — literally the day before — for prom versus the excitement they had last night, or the defeat they had last night, was heartbreaking,” she said.

G/O Media may get a commission Top Rated Regenacalm Serum S1 Pro Protects skin’s water balance and maintains its moisture level.

Contains the signature Regenacalm blend of active botanicals to expedite skin cell renewal. Buy for $20 at Regenacalm Use the promo code THEINVENTORY15 Advertisement

In a statement, the Capistrano Unified School said the sign is, “disgusting, lacks cultural sensitivity, is deeply offensive, and does not reflect the values we strive for in our school district,” according to NBC Los Angeles.

It continued, “We serve a diverse community and we value all of our students and families.”

Advertisement

This comes as Thomas Lane, one of the former Minneapolis police officers involved in the killing of Floyd pleaded guilty to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Lane is also one of the three cops, along with J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thoa, who have already been convicted in federal court for violating Floyd’s rights while former officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee on his neck that led to his eventual death.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Chauvin accepted a plea deal in the federal civil rights case.