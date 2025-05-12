Is Tory Lanez OK?!

The week just started, but already Canadian rapper Tory Lanez is having a bad one. Fans and critics are wondering if Lanez is OK after he was involved in an incident inside the California prison he’s serving time at.

On Monday (May 12) morning, Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was reportedly in the yard of California Correctional Institution at Tehachapi. But instead of enjoying his scheduled time in the yard, Lanez was taken to a hospital after another inmate stabbed him, according to TMZ.

The motivation behind the attack remains unclear at the time of this publishing. But according to a source for TMZ, the 32-year-old was wheeled to a Bakersfield hospital, outside of the prison. Although TMZ reported Lanez’s injuries are not life-threatening, many folks online rushed to his defense. The hashtag #FreeTory even began to trend on X.

“No matter what those DEMONS try to do to him, Tory will prevail! Send your prayers and love please,” @ComeWithFacts tweeted along with #JusticeforTory and #FreeTory hashtags.

@horriblemercy even accused Roc Nation of being behind the stabbing. They wrote, “Roc Nation must’ve seen that release date, appeal been looking too good.”

Other folks online didn’t have any nice things to say on the matter. “Tory Lanez got stabbed and it’s sunny outside it’s gonna be a good week,” @jul13an wrote.

Another user, @nicole13209 called out the musician’s fans saying, “So…Tory lanez gets stabbed and it’s ‘guys he’s still human omg prayers up for him’ but when Megan gets shot it’s conspiracies and ‘get up on your good foot’ ???”

News of the “Say It” rapper’s attack comes just one week after he posted a picture of himself in prison clothes. By the looks of the photo, Lanez has been working out big time, gaining some serious muscles. Outside of just working out, Lanez has also been releasing music from behind bars. His last project, titled “PETERSON,” was released in March. Lanez announced a new album is also on the way.

Lanez was sentenced to 10 years at a state prison for shooting Texas rapper Megan Thee Stallion in 2020. Despite Lanez being behind bars, him and Megan— real name Megan Pete— are still battling each other in court.

As The Root previously reported, the “Mamushi” rapper previously accused Lanez of starting a smear campaign against her. She also sued blogger Milagro “Gramz” Cooper for defamation, cyberstalking, and emotional distress after Gramz allegedly conspired with Lanez to spread lies about her.