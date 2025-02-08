Celeb Fashion Ate at The Critics Choice Awards

The Critic Choice Awards means another red carpet for celebrities to show off and we are all for it. There were those who pulled out the stops as expected, but others came simple but still fly. Though they may not have all taken awards home, they have definitely won their spot on this list. Here are some of the Critics Choice Awards best dressed.
COLMAN DOMINGO
Colman Domingo must be allergic to a bad outfit. If there is one person you can always expect to show up looking fly, it is Colman Domingo.
MARIANNE JEAN-BAPTISTE
In a much softer truth, Marianne Jean-Baptiste looks stunning in this dress.
LUPITA NYONG’O
It seems like floral was the way to go this year as Lupita Nyong’o looks absolutely elegant in her floral patterns.
WILLIAM STANFORD DAVIS
Doesn’t Mr Johnson clean up nice? We love to see the men add extra flair to the classic black suit, and that’s exactly what Davis is doing here, and tying in that floral theme.
CYNTHIA ERIVO
Girl. Girl. Girl. A simple yet effective design Cynthia Erivo stuns, once again, as she has been all awards season.
MYHA’LA HERROLD
Back to the flowers! Wait, was there a group chat we didn’t know about? Regardless, it was a smart choice. This dress is stunning on Myha’la Herrold.
Zoe Saldana
This dress just flows off of Zoe Saldana; it’s definitely the right choice. She looks show-stoppingly gorgeous.
Delainey Hayles
Not straying too far from her gothic horror role in Interview With The Vampire, Delainey Hayles looks like a gorgeous vampire on the carpet.
Danielle Deadwyler
With a look that feels very old Hollywood, Danielle Deadwyler was a timeless beauty on the carpet.
Ethan Herisse
The tying of a bow on the back of the suit is a fun element to add, and Ethan Herisse is rocking it.
Shanola Hampton
Shanola Hampton is sparkling in this dress, and the feathers at the bottom add that extra flair to the look.
Marissa Bode
An outfit fit for Emerald City? Marissa Bode looks like an absolute gem in this dress.