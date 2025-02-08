That's So Random with Michele Austin and Marianne Jean-Baptiste
Celeb Fashion Ate at The Critics Choice Awards

Beauty + Style

Celeb Fashion Ate at The Critics Choice Awards

In our gallery, take a look at some of the best looks that walked the red carpet

Mahalia Otshudy
Image for article titled Celeb Fashion Ate at The Critics Choice Awards
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)

The Critic Choice Awards means another red carpet for celebrities to show off and we are all for it. There were those who pulled out the stops as expected, but others came simple but still fly. Though they may not have all taken awards home, they have definitely won their spot on this list. Here are some of the Critics Choice Awards best dressed.

COLMAN DOMINGO

COLMAN DOMINGO

Image for article titled Celeb Fashion Ate at The Critics Choice Awards
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

Colman Domingo must be allergic to a bad outfit. If there is one person you can always expect to show up looking fly, it is Colman Domingo.

MARIANNE JEAN-BAPTISTE

MARIANNE JEAN-BAPTISTE

Image for article titled Celeb Fashion Ate at The Critics Choice Awards
Photo: Michael Kovac (Getty Images)

In a much softer truth, Marianne Jean-Baptiste looks stunning in this dress.

LUPITA NYONG’O

LUPITA NYONG’O

Image for article titled Celeb Fashion Ate at The Critics Choice Awards
Photo: Michael Kovac (Getty Images)

It seems like floral was the way to go this year as Lupita Nyong’o looks absolutely elegant in her floral patterns.

WILLIAM STANFORD DAVIS

WILLIAM STANFORD DAVIS

Image for article titled Celeb Fashion Ate at The Critics Choice Awards
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

Doesn’t Mr Johnson clean up nice? We love to see the men add extra flair to the classic black suit, and that’s exactly what Davis is doing here, and tying in that floral theme.

CYNTHIA ERIVO

CYNTHIA ERIVO

Image for article titled Celeb Fashion Ate at The Critics Choice Awards
Photo: Jon Kopaloff (Getty Images)

Girl. Girl. Girl. A simple yet effective design Cynthia Erivo stuns, once again, as she has been all awards season.

MYHA’LA HERROLD

MYHA’LA HERROLD

Image for article titled Celeb Fashion Ate at The Critics Choice Awards
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

Back to the flowers! Wait, was there a group chat we didn’t know about? Regardless, it was a smart choice. This dress is stunning on Myha’la Herrold.

Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana

Image for article titled Celeb Fashion Ate at The Critics Choice Awards
Photo: Jon Kopaloff (Getty Images)

This dress just flows off of Zoe Saldana; it’s definitely the right choice. She looks show-stoppingly gorgeous.

Delainey Hayles

Delainey Hayles

Image for article titled Celeb Fashion Ate at The Critics Choice Awards
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

Not straying too far from her gothic horror role in Interview With The Vampire, Delainey Hayles looks like a gorgeous vampire on the carpet.

Danielle Deadwyler

Danielle Deadwyler

Image for article titled Celeb Fashion Ate at The Critics Choice Awards
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

With a look that feels very old Hollywood, Danielle Deadwyler was a timeless beauty on the carpet.

Ethan Herisse

Ethan Herisse

Image for article titled Celeb Fashion Ate at The Critics Choice Awards
Photo: Jon Kopaloff (Getty Images)

The tying of a bow on the back of the suit is a fun element to add, and Ethan Herisse is rocking it.

Shanola Hampton

Shanola Hampton

Image for article titled Celeb Fashion Ate at The Critics Choice Awards
Photo: Jon Kopaloff (Getty Images)

Shanola Hampton is sparkling in this dress, and the feathers at the bottom add that extra flair to the look.

Marissa Bode

Marissa Bode

Image for article titled Celeb Fashion Ate at The Critics Choice Awards
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)

An outfit fit for Emerald City? Marissa Bode looks like an absolute gem in this dress.

Skye P. Marshall

Skye P. Marshall

Image for article titled Celeb Fashion Ate at The Critics Choice Awards
Photo: Michael Kovac (Getty Images)

Making her the queen of florals, Skye P. Marshall looks like an absolute rose in this dress.

