Cardi B Slayed Paris Fashion Week. Here's Her Top Couture Looks Of All Time

Cardi B is a certified fashion queen! The 2023 Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week has come to an end and she looked outstanding. The rapper and former Love & Hip Hop star has been attending the affair since 2018. Let’s take a look back at all of the iconic looks she’s strutted in around Paris over the years!
2018- Mugler Womenswear Spring Summer 2019
Cardi B made her Paris Fashion Week debut in 2018 and arrived at the Mugler Womenswear Spring/Summer show in this blazer, and laced-up shorts look!
2019- Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020
The “Bodak Yellow” rapper wore this purple mini dress and matching thigh-high boots around Paris on day 8 of Fashion Week.
2019- Thom Browne Womenswear Summer 2020
Oh, how we love a Thom Browne ensemble! Cardi killed it in this puffy skirt suit and signature Thom Browne heels to attend the brand’s show in 2019.
2019- Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020
Mix and match prints? Yes! Cardi wore this sophisticated jumpsuit and matching hat by Chanel for the brand’s Spring/Summer 2020 show.
2021- Headed to the Eiffel Tower
Cardi stunned Parisians in 2021 wearing this fabulous floral Richard Quinn outfit!
2021- Thierry Mugler: Couturissime Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022
Cardi’s waist was snatched in this black corset, giving her a dramatic silhouette for the Thierry Mugler photocall in 2021!
2021- Thierry Mugler: Couturissime Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022
In 2021, Cardi arrived at the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime show in one of her most memorable looks to date! This all-red (even her eyebrows) bejeweled and feathered gown was channeling Mae West!
2021- Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022
Now this is art! The rapper wore this black baguette hat with a newspaper print coat to the Balenciaga Womenswear show in 2021.
2021- Shopping in Paris wearing Richard Quinn
It’s giving Teletubby, but in the best way! Cardi wore this green catsuit with a matching bonnet by Richard Quinn around Paris.
2021- Messika by Kate Moss High Jewelry Fashion Show Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022
Cardi wore a purple version of the Teletubby fit to the Messika by Kate Moss High Jewelry Fashion Show in 2021! The built-in gloves and foot-in pant legs are a fun element!
2021- At the Balenciaga offices in Paris
Hopefully, nobody was standing too close to Cardi when she went to the Balenciaga offices in this black, spiky detailed coat with zippers galore!
2023- Fendi Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024
This gold Fendi dress fits the Grammy winner like a glove for the brand’s Haute Couture show in 2023! Also, this hairstyle and color is the bomb on her!
2023- Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024
Cardi was seen leaving her hotel in this loofa-like coat. She was on her way to the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show!
2023- Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024
Cardi and Offset were all smiles (despite Cardi’s cheating rumors) as they headed to the Balenciaga show in all-black outfits! Cardi’s mullet and Offset’s bantu knots were the perfect hairdos with their looks!
2023- Balenciaga Dinner Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024
The Cephuses changed clothes for the Balenciaga dinner! Cardi wore a black catsuit with a chain overlay!
2023- Shopping in Paris wearing Valentino
The “I Like It” rapper went shopping around Paris in Maison Valentino!
2023- Thom Browne Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024
Thom Browne always knows how to make the stars look fly! Cardi wore this fantastic skirt suit with a gold headpiece and gold accessories to the brand’s Haute Couture show!
2023- Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024
Cardi popped out in this catsuit by Jean Paul Gaultier for 2023 Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week! Her unique makeup, blunt-cut hair, and chunky jewelry really spiced up the look.
2023- Gaurav Gupta Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024
Cardi is the prettiest highlighter there ever was in the Gaurav Gupta gown and puffer piece!
2023- Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024
This is the only drama we want to see in Cardi’s life! This humongous black coat over her black dress is everything we needed!
2023- Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024
Schiaparelli and Cardi B are a match made in heaven, sorry Offset! This black gown is fitted to perfection and the gold bangles and earrings added the perfect touch of detail! It’s a 10 for us!