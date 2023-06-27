Cardi B Denies Offset's Claims That She Cheated On Him

It seems like Cardi and Offset’s marriage is in rocky waters! On June 26, 2023, Offset accused Cardi B of cheating on him. The accusation came one day after he performed at the BET Awards, giving a tribute for Takeoff, the deceased member of the Migos .



Monday, in an Instagram story post-and-delete, Offset typed, “My wife fucked a Nigga on me gang yall niggas know how I come.”

Hours later the “Bodak Yellow” rapper took to Twitter Spaces to shut down the rumors by first singing Keyshia Cole’s “I Should Have Cheated” and then saying, “First of all, let me say, you can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of.”

The couple has been married since 2018 and share two children together, their relationship has been riddled with cheating rumors since the very beginning. Only a few months after their engagement in 2017, a video of Offset allegedly cheating on Cardi B was released. Cardi stuck beside him for almost another year before announcing that she separated from him after giving birth to their daughter, Kulture.

The couple reunited shortly after and it was peace in the Cephus household until 2020 when Cardi filed for divorce from the “Walk It Talk It” rapper after he was caught cheating on her once again. However, she called off the divorce only weeks later.

She continued the Twitter Space on Monday saying:

“Listen, don’t pay attention to that country man. That motherfucker spiraling and thinking shit. Come on, y’all. I’m fucking Cardi B nigga…Can’t fuck no regular degular shmegular ‘cause they gonna tell the world. And I can’t fuck nobody in the industry ‘cause they gonna tell too.”

This is not the first time this month that it has been speculated that the Cephus’ union isn’t stable as Cardi has not joined her husband’s side for two recent major events, Paris Fashion Week 2023 and the BET Awards.