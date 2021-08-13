U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) has received yet another death threat.

Michael Anthony Gallagher, a 71-year-old man from California, has been charged by federal prosecutors with allegedly mailing the congresswoman threatening communications in 2019. Gallagher allegedly signed it from the “KKK.”

The Mercury News reports that the postcard used slurs directed at the Latinx community and the message read: “The Stanislaus County Sheriff says you and your (expletives) are (expletives).”

“We will successfully put a bullet through your head. -+KKK,” it said.

Last January, a criminal complaint was filed against Gallagher but it was sealed. The wording of the postcard was made available in court filings Wednesday. The offense carries up to 10 years in prison. He made his first court appearance in March, pleaded not guilty and was released.

Here is more on this story, per Newsweek:



Waters has been the subject of several death threats in recent years and was one of several high profile Democrats who were mailed pipe bombs in 2018 by Florida man Cesar Seyoc. He later pleaded guilty to mailing 16 improvised explosive devices to 13 targets and was sentenced to 20 years. Other targets of the pipe bombs included then former Vice President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, CNN and actor Robert De Niro.

Waters is used to these types of threats since she spoke out against Donald Trump’s White House victory and has refused to back down. During his presidency, she routinely called for his impeachment (and she was correct) and protested his first State of the Union address in 2017 saying, “I don’t honor him, I don’t respect him, and I don’t want to be involved with him.” She told a crowd of supporters in 2018 that the MAGA clowns had better come correct. “If you shoot at me, you better shoot straight,” she said. “There’s nothing like a wounded animal.”



