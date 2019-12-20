Trump Calls Impeachment a ‘Hoax’. Remains Impeached

Representative Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, who has announced he is switching from the Democratic to Republican Party, looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on Dec. 19, 2019, in Washington, D.C. Van Drew voted against the two articles of impeachment yesterday in the House of Representatives. Photo : Drew Angerer ( Getty Images )

At this point, Trump can call the impeachment proceedings anything he wants, but it isn’t going to stop the inevitable. After meeting turncoat New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew who voted against Trump’s impeachment as a Democrat and then switched to the Republican Party, Trump called the House’s vote to impeach his ass a “hoax” and noted that “it doesn’t feel like I’m being impeached.”



“I don’t feel like I’m being impeached because it’s a hoax, it’s a set up, it’s a horrible thing they did,” Trump said Thursday speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, ABC News reports.

Advertisement

Trump also added that Democrats have “cheapen[ed] the word” impeachment.

“That should never again happen to another president and I think you will see some very interesting things happen over the coming few days and weeks,” Trump said.

Trump’s probably alluding to something his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani has planned. At this point I expect Giuliani to walk into the Senate trial (whenever it happens) and light himself on fire or start grabbing documents and eating them to help his zaddy.

ABC reports:

The blueprint for the upcoming Senate impeachment trial is still being negotiated and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday doubled down on her position that the House will not send the Senate the just-passed articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump until she sees “the process that is set forth in the Senate” — how a trial would be structured.

Advertisement

President Trump also took to Twitter to blast House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who has been casually owning the president.

“Pelosi feels her phony impeachment HOAX is so pathetic she is afraid to present it to the Senate, which can set a date and put this whole SCAM into default if they refuse to show up! The Do Nothings are so bad for our Country!”

Advertisement

What Pelosi and the Dems (which sounds like a 1960s singing group), are hoping for with the potential pause on sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate is a fair playing ground. Senate Leader Mitch “Turtleneck” McConnell (whose first name is Addison), has already said that he’ll be working with the White House, which is unheard of.

Advertisement

Trump claims that he trusts the Senate (because they are GOP majority and many have already pledged their support to the corrupt president) and claims the Senate is “very capable.”

“We think that what they did is wrong. We think that what they did is unconstitutional, and the Senate is very, very capable,” Trump said.