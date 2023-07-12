Britney Spears Is Upset and Now Wants A Public Apology For Alleged Vegas Slap

It doesn’t look like Britney Spears is quite ready to let the alleged Victor Wembanyama security slap.



On July 11, Britney posted a video on Instagram responding to people who say that she should’ve been slapped by Wembanyama’s security in Las Vegas on July 5th saying. She gave an example of when she would hang out with NSYNC and young fans would always rush to get close to the stars, but security would never touch them.

“I didn’t appreciate people saying that I should be hit because no woman ever deserves to be hit.” She went on to explain that she did receive an apology at her table, 30 minutes after the incident. However, she is now asking for a public apology. Her comments are turned off on the post, but it will be a stretch to see anyone publicly apologizing to the “Toxic” singer.

Meanwhile, Wenbanyama who spoke out about the situation the day after the incident, is ready to move on. Wenbanyama has been extremely busy since the NBA draft on June 22. The San Antonio Spurs rookie was already in the media heavily as a seven foot-five, 19-year-old as he is expected to have a career as big as LeBron James.

He said in a Summer League press conference that he’s ready to get back to focusing on basketball, “In the past month, I think basketball wasn’t even 50% of my schedule. I can’t stand it. I know it’s a special moment in my life, but I’m glad it’s over. Honestly, I just wanna hoop.”

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department concluded its investigation and “no charges will be brought against the person involved.” The police also concluded that Britney was not slapped by Wenbanyama’s security guard, but rather they pushed her arm away when she reached for the rookie, which resulted in her arm launching back and hitting herself.

Even though it’s not clear what happened , what is clear is that she now knows you must hold back from touching people to get their attention because security guards don’t play.



