2023 NBA Draft: Which Rookie Made the Best Red Carpet Debut?

Everyone wants to make a memorable first impression when they get to a new job. If you’re a rookie at the NBA Draft, that means a spectacular suit and jewelry that can be seen from space. On Thursday, the new class of future basketball stars were drafted into the league and some of them were making the first of what could be many memorable red-carpet appearances. Let’s look at some of the top picks and their fashion for the big night.



Victor Wembanyama - No. 1 - San Antonio Spurs

We all knew Victor Wembanyama would be the No. 1 pick. The only real question was what kind of debut would the 19-year-old French star make? For his first major appearance in the NBA world, Wemby leaned into LeBron’s “alien” description of him with a green Louis Vuitton suit, looking like the superstar he’s destined to become.

Advertisement

Scoot Henderson - No. 3 - Portland Trailblazers

Scoot Henderson took the phrase “shine bright like a diamond” literally. His black suit featured 600 hand-sewn gemstones that honor his family. He put the colors representing his parents closest to his heart, while the ones for his brothers are on his shoulders because they’re his protectors. “I know they got my back,” Henderson said. As if that wasn’t enough, he also rocked a grill with the birthstones of his six siblings.

Advertisement Advertisement

Amen Thompson - No. 4 - Houston Rockets, Ausar Thompson - No. 5 - Detroit Pistons

If you’re in the same draft class as your twin brother, you really want to make sure everyone can tell you apart right from Day One. The Thompsons went with a stylish yin and yang contrast. Amen wore a standout white suit, while Ausar complimented his brother in a fitted black suit. Amen and Ausar are the first siblings to be “drafted in the top five of the same draft since the 1976 ABA-NBA merger,” per ESPN.

Advertisement

Taylor Hendricks - No. 9 - Utah Jazz

I appreciate a man who embraces color, and Taylor Hendricks embraced it with both hands. He accented his pink suit with a gorgeous satin shirt and flawless white sneakers. This is a look that tells the Utah Jazz they’re getting an extremely confident player.

Advertisement

Gradey Dick - No. 13 - Toronto Raptors

Gradey Dick had everyone talking about his Dolce & Gabbana red sequin suit and Christian Louboutin shoes. Seriously, that’s how you make an unforgettable entrance into the league.

Advertisement

Kobe Bufkin - No. 15 - Atlanta Hawks

When you’re headed to Atlanta, you better show out. In this cream tweed double-breasted suit with no shirt, brown suede boots and eye-popping diamond necklaces, Kobe Bufkin is R&B album cover ready.

Advertisement

Keyonte George - No. 16 - Utah Jazz

No matter where he ended up, Keyonte George wanted to make sure we would be talking about him the morning after the draft. He certainly succeeded with this unforgettable, bold maroon and silver print, silk shirt and pearl necklace. With him and Taylor Hendricks, those Utah game day walk-in videos are going to be wild.

Advertisement

While it still remains to be seen how the 2023 draft class will handle the transition to the NBA, they seem to be all good with the red-carpet fashion element of their new job.