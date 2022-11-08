There’s been a lot of Ls this year for DaBaby.

In August, his New Orleans concert was canceled due to low ticket sales, then i n September, he blamed his low album sales on being blackballed, which we outlined here at The Root why he was wrong. In both cases, Black Twitter clowned him, and it’s no different with his latest revelation.

On Monday, info surfaced on Twitter that the North Carolina rapper was selling buy-one-get-one-free tickets for his upcoming show at Iron City in Birmingham, Ala., on Nov. 15. According to their website, the venue only has a 1,300-standing capacity, which is not a lot for an artist who was once considered one of the most popular in the genre.

Multiple listings for the concert show a BOGO deal that costs $22.00 with a $5.92 fee, which is a pretty good deal if you ask me. But, instead of acknowledging the low cost, users on Black Twitter clowned him as they have in the past:

Trust me, if I had the time I could share these Twitter posts for hours.

But as expected, the Baby On Baby 2 rapper seemingly responded to the social media jokes and the critics who think that he’s lost it. In a clip that was filmed after a recent show in Boston, DaBaby can be heard saying, “Me and Boston just went stupid in this bitch. We just went so stupid. They think I lost it. Boston, they think I lost it.”

Whatever DaBaby may think, his standing in hip-hop is definitely not the same as it was two years ago, and maybe his team has to find new ways to put butts in the seats. It’s what he has to resort to after he alienated himself from the LGBTQ community, aligned himself with Tory Lanez, claimed he had a relationship with Megan Thee Stallion and most importantly, continues to make low-quality music.

