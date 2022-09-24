Halloween may be more than a month away, but controversial rapper Da Baby is already diving head first into spooky season with the release of his new single, “Boogeyman.” And while the cover art for the track is giving Nightmare on Elm Street, perhaps the most frightening detail around this song’s release is the allegations made that Baby had sexual relations with rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

In the song’s lyrics Baby begins: “You play with me that s–t was childish/ The day before she said that Tory Lanez shot her, I was f–kin on Megan Thee Stallion.”

This line of course is in reference to the now infamous night in 2020, where Megan was allegedly shot in the foot in fit of jealousy by R&B singer Tory Lanez. (According to Billboard, the judge granted a delay in the trial on September 14th.)

“Waited to say that s–t on my next album/ Hit it the day before too/ But I kept it player,” he continued “I ain’t say nothing ’bout it/ Had her pretty boy, boyfriend tweeting me, ready to die ’bout the bitch like a coward/ I told you n—-s don’t play, now you gone have to handle me/I poked the muthaf–kin’ bear, I’m a animal.”

This second verse appears to be in reference to the beef between Da Baby and Megan’s boyfriend Pardison (Pardi) Fontaine. The men exchanged a few heated words on Twitter back in June 2021 after Megan publicly took issue with Baby posting a joke about the alleged shooting. She was also upset about Baby’s decision to collaborate on a track with Lanez called “SKAT.”

Fontaine and Baby’s beef grew even bigger when the rapper brought out Lanez (who was originally in costume) during his Rolling Loud Miami set in July of 2021.

“I’ll give somebody out here a million dollars if they can guess who in here,” said Da Baby when Lanez revealed himself.

You can listen to “Boogeyman” in full here.

Megan Thee Stallion has not commented publicly as of yet.