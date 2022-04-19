South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, the only Black Republican US senator, is expected to make remarks at the Reagan Library in California Tuesday to warn against “teaching kids that they are oppressors,” reported Axios. Well, that’s a creative way of saying “don’t make the white kids uncomfortable.”



The excerpts of Scott’s speech obtained by Axios are a part of the “Time for Choosing” conservative speakers’ series. In addition to denouncing critical race theory-related education, Scott will also suggest he’s proof that conservatism “lifts Americans of color” and criticize the Biden administration for recent issues facing Americans including inflation.

Read some of his speech from Axios:

“It was education, hard work, and faith that allowed my family to go from cotton to Congress in one lifetime,” Scott says in the prepared remarks. “Parents have a right to know what their kids are being taught in the classroom... teaching kids that they are oppressors is just as bad as teaching kids they are always going to be victims.” “President Reagan once said, ‘Inflation is as violent as a mugger, as frightening as an armed robber and as deadly as a hit man... Democrats’ leadership has led to a 40-year high in inflation, and they’re still pouring more money on this crisis. That’s not good for moms making decisions in homes like the one I grew up in.”

Per the remarks, Scott will also take a jab at The 1619 Project, a New York Times series documenting the legacy and impact of slavery. Many conservative leaders have endorsed legislation banning the teaching of “divisive concepts” in K-12 schools in more than 30 states.

Scott is also expected to address the Democrats, claiming President Biden’s “weakness” has “emboldened bloodthirsty dictators like Putin” and will call for “a physical barrier on our southern border.”

*Face palm* I thought we moved on from the wall.